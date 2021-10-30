Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 15,399 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,114.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $1,115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 580.21, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $800.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

