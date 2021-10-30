Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Magnite stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

