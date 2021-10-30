Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 12.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

