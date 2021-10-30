AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $61.47. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 96 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 77.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 12.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.