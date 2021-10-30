BlackRock Inc. Sells 105,812 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,812 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.94% of Casper Sleep worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSPR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

