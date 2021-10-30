DA Davidson Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $40.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of CRSR opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

