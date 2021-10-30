Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

