Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

