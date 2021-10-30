Deutsche Bank AG Has $241,000 Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

