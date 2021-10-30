Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 18,987 KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of KemPharm as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

