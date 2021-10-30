Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,732 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 60.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 269,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 276.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.46. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

