Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

