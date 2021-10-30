Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 20,814 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 154,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LX stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.