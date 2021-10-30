Deutsche Bank AG Invests $260,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at $9,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth $205,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $16.87 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.