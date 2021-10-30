BlackRock Inc. Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.37% of LiveXLive Media worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $220.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

