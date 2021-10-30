BlackRock Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $270.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DarioHealth Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.