BlackRock Inc. Purchases 114,442 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.91% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
