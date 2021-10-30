Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,320 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,038 shares of company stock worth $184,493. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

