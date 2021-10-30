iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.