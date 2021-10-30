Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAB stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

