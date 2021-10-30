Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centene Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Centene stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

