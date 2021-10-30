Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $585,000 Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

