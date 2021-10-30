Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €16.08 ($18.92) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.