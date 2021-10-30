UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siltronic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF stock opened at €136.70 ($160.82) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of €137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.95.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

