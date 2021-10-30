Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $596,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT opened at $94.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $122.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00.

