Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $596,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT opened at $94.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $122.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.