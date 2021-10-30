Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).
Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.28.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
