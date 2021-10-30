Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.28.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

