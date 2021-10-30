Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Lowered by Analyst

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of GBX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4,106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

