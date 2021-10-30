LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $145.83

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.83, but opened at $136.01. LendingTree shares last traded at $137.08, with a volume of 2,675 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

