Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.22, but opened at $79.54. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 25,778 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,718,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,040,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

