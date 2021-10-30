Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Expands By 250.0%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIH opened at $0.06 on Friday. American International has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

