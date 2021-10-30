Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.28. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 72,273 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

