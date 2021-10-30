Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $80.40

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.40, but opened at $77.46. Docebo shares last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 201 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -288.69.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Docebo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $3,207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Docebo by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

