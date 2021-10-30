Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

Shares of ORLY opened at $622.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $612.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

