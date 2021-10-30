Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.51 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

