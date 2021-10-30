Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.