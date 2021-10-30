Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,109,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 213,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 271.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

