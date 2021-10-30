Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in October

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.
Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Vallourec Company Profile
Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.
