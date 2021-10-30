Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in October

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

