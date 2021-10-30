Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.10 ($7.18) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

