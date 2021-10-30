KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $361.00 at Piper Sandler

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $361.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KLA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.10. KLA has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

