Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $218.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

