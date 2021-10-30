Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.39). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

ANAB stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $35.85.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

