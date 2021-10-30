Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

