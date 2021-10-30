The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $114.50 to $141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

BX opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 472,808 shares valued at $36,105,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

