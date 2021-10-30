Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.81.

UAA stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 100.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 935,950 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

