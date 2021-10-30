DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $66.30 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

