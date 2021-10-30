Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vine Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

