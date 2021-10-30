Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Raised by Analyst

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

