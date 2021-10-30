Semler Scientific’s (SMLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $151.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMLR. Colliers Securities restated an average rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a d- rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $2,103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

