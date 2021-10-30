Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Going forward, the company intends to revamp its point-of-sale system to boost guest experience as well as to manage off-premise offerings. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 30 days. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that rising cases of new Delta variant will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future. This along with a rise in inflationary costs remain concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Securities raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $69,921,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

