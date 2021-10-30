APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in APA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in APA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

