Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ALIZY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

